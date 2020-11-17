Lindale’s Gracie Gambino wins back-to-back roping world titles

Stylish Especial, her 9-year-old registered American Quarter Horse with the barn name of Grayman, was also voted Horse of the Year by her fellow competitors at the WPRA World Finals. In addition, Gracie was also able to add the 2020 WPRA Reserve All Around World Championship title to her list of accomplishments. Kelsie Chace won her third all-around WPRA World Title outdistancing Gambino by less than $200 in earnings. Chace, who previously won the title in 2012 and 2017, finished the year with $7,870 in all-around earnings compared to Gambino’s $7,699. Gambino earned money in not only the Tie Down roping, but also in Team Roping, Break Away Roping, and Barrel Racing to be eligible for this title. Gracie is a current student at Hill College in Hillsboro, Texas and a member of the Collegiate Rodeo Team there. When not at school, she calls Red Springs home, a small community just outside of Lindale.