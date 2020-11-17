Gilmer man dies days after motorcycle crash

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcycle driver that crashed approximately two miles north of the city of Longview in Upshur County, later died from his injuries.
Investigators report the driver of a 2005 Harley Davidson, Terry Don Briant, 59, of Gilmer was traveling north on Greenhills Rd. when he lost control of the motorcycle traveling through a curve in the roadway to the right.
The crash happened Saturday, Nov. 7. Briant, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital of Tyler and died the following Thursday, Nov. 12.
The crash remains under investigation.
