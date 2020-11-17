Experts anticipate more online sales for Black Friday due to pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With the holiday season approaching and positive COVID-19 numbers continuing to rise across East Texas, some experts say we could see more online sales rather than Black Friday doorbuster deals this year.
UT Tyler associate professor of marketing, Dr. Kerri Camp, says to shop early due to limited holiday deals. Last year $7.4 billion were spent on Black Friday alone. This year, Camp explains that deals could be spread over a period of time, rather than one day.
“The sales typically that consumers would find on Black Friday were those doorbuster sales where they had to physically be in the store. Because of social distancing and trying to have safety protocols in place, we’re starting to see retailers have online sales, there’s email promotions, daily deals, so it will look a little bit different this year.”
Camp also says that signing up for the email subscription could be a useful tool to have for this upcoming season.
