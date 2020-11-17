East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another gorgeous Autumn day across East Texas today. We are looking for a few more...at least through Thursday. A few more clouds on Friday and Saturday. Then a chance for showers/thundershowers on Sunday as a cold front moves through our area. Clouds and lingering showers will also be possible on Monday and Tuesday. We certainly need the rain. As we head into the overnight hours tonight, some high-thin clouds are expected, but we should still see the stars from time to time. Over the next several days, we are looking for a slow warming trend to occur. Much warmer low temperatures and very mild high temperatures are likely. Above normal temperatures are expected through Sunday before becoming slightly below normal early next week.