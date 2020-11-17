East Texas athletes, coaches and teams make UIL top 100 lists

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and the University Interscholastic League spent the fall compiling a list of the top 100 student-athletes, teams and rivalries across the state in honor of the UIL’s 100th year of high school football.
The players, teams and rivalry lists are complete. The group is still announcing it’s top coaches. At the state championships the UIL will announce the top 10 of each category which has been voted on by the fans.
There was plenty of East Texas talent represented. The coaching list is not complete but Lufkin coaches Elmer Redd and John Outlaw have already been announced. The full list can be found here.
- Players
- Palestine QB Bill Bradley
- Big Sandy LB Lovie Smith
- Lufkin Dunbar DB Ken Houston
- Longview DB Bobby Taylor
- Tyler John Tyler RB Earl Campbell
- Lufkin QB Reggie McNeal
- Palestine RB Adrian Peterson
- Tyler John Tyler DL David Warren
- Big Sandy RB David Overstreet
- Daingerfield OL Willie Everett
- Hawkins DB Stanley Richard
- Groveton RB Rodney Thomas
- Sulphur Springs OL Forrest Gregg
- Longview OL Trent Williams
- Tyler John Tyler DB Aaron Ross
- Lufkin WR Dez Bryant
- Teams
- 1983 Daingerfield
- 1967 Lufkin Dunbar
- 1998 Tenaha
- 1980 Pittsburg
- 1973 Tyler John Tyler
- 1985 Daingerfield
- 2018 Newton
- 2017 Carthage
- 1994 Tyler John Tyler
- 1973 Big Sandy
- 1937 Longview
- 1975 Big Sandy
- 1989 Groveton
- Rivalries
- Longview vs. Marshall
- John Tyler vs. Tyler Lee
- Marshall vs. Texas High
- Longview vs. Lufkin
- Corrigan-Camden vs. Groveton
- Carthage vs. Henderson
- Lufkin vs. Nacogdoches
- Grand Saline vs. Van
- Newton vs. Kirbyville
- Henderson vs. Kilgore
- Gladewater vs. Gilmer
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.