City of Marshall announces new Director of Community & Economic Development

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - From the City of Marshall:
City Manager Mark Rohr is pleased to announce Mr. Fabio E. Angell will join the City of Marshall as the new Director of Community and Economic Development beginning December 7, 2020.
Angell has twelve years of senior experience in urban planning, downtown revitalization, and economic development. He said he wants to put to use his experience right away on behalf of the city. “I am grateful and honored. I look forward to advancing the city’s goals and plans and, especially, working with my number one team: Our business community, all residents and our city staff”. Angell also has a strong track record with a combined impact of $30,000,000, 600 jobs, and over 250,000 square foot of space. These efforts earned him accolades from the American Planning Association (APA) and the Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD).
He has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and has worked for Habitat for Humanity, a key housing partner with the City of Marshall, and with the U.S. Peace Corps in Costa Rica. He is also bilingual and will assist our Spanish speaking residents.
Angell is also a Nationally Certified Downtownms Manager with experience implementing short-term and long-term plans focusing on City Center Retrofitting and Smart Growth. He is also certified in Municipal Budgeting and Grant Writing.
“Mr. Angell brings Marshall a strong background in planning, proven track record in economic development, and professional certifications that our city needs to implement the citizen-driven Mobilize Marshall today and be competitive for the future. I am especially pleased about his downtown experience and certification. It is exactly what we need as we begin the redevelopment of our center city,” stated City Manager Mark Rohr.
