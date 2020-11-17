City of Marshall announces new Director of Community & Economic Development

Angell has twelve years of senior experience in urban planning, downtown revitalization, and economic development. He said he wants to put to use his experience right away on behalf of the city. “I am grateful and honored. I look forward to advancing the city’s goals and plans and, especially, working with my number one team: Our business community, all residents and our city staff”. Angell also has a strong track record with a combined impact of $30,000,000, 600 jobs, and over 250,000 square foot of space. These efforts earned him accolades from the American Planning Association (APA) and the Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD).