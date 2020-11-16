Tyler police ID victims from motorcycle wreck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The two victims from a crash on Saturday involving a van and a motorcycle have been identified.
The occupants of the motorcycle have been identified as Edythe Lewis, a 48-year-old from Arp and Christopher Little, a 52-year-old from Arp.
The crash occurred near the intersection of ESE Loop 323 and New Copeland Road around 4:00 p.m.
According to police, a mini-van was traveling east on ESE Loop 323 turning northbound on New Copeland Road on a blinking yellow light. A motorcycle occupied by two people was traveling west on ESE Loop 323 with a green light. The driver of the mini-van turned in front of the motorcycle, failing to yield right of way, causing the motorcycle to strike the van.
Both occupants of the motorcycle died at the scene. Tyler police accident investigators, crime scene and detectives all responded.
