Tyler juvenile home worker gets 6 years for sex with runaway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman who worked for the Youth and Family Enrichment Center has accepted a six-year prison sentence for having sex with a teenager.
Denise Sheela McKeithan, 26, pleaded guilty Monday morning in Judge Kerry Russell’s court during a hearing over Zoom.
McKeithan pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault of a child. She will serve both six-year sentences concurrently.
McKeithan was arrested in July. The investigation began in March after two teenagers were found at a Tyler hotel. Both were reported as runaways from the Youth and Family Enrichment Center.
According to an arrest affidavit, one of the boys said he had sex with McKeithan, who worked at the center. He said he had sex with McKeithan when he lived at the center. When the two boys ran away, they went to McKeithan’s home and she then arranged their stay at a hotel.
According to the affidavit, McKeithan admitted to having sex with the boy.
In court, McKeithan, who is a German national, said she understood she was in danger of being deported.
