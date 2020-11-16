Pewitt, Newton clash for Round 3 playoff spot in Game of the Week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The pressure is rising for teams that made it past the first round and are now looking to play after Thanksgiving.
Two of those teams are Newton and Pewitt, who combined have played in the past three state championships as the 3A DII Region 3 champion. They will square off against each other Friday night in the Red Zone Game of the Week in Henderson. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Both teams seem to be hitting their stride at the right time. Pewitt lost two of their first three games of the season. Since then the Brahmas have won six of their last seven games including last week’s Bi-District game against Harmony, 30-27.
Newton was unable to play the first two weeks of the season due to Hurricane Laura causing extensive damage and power outages in Newton County. Once on the field the Eagles lost their first two games to 4A powers Jasper and West Orange Stark. Since those losses the Eagles have won seven straight including a 78-6 win in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.
The winner of the game will move on to play the winner of the Elysiand Field-Hooks game.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.