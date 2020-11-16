Pelicans elevate Sabine Co. native Teresa Weatherspoon to full-time assistant

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The New Orleans Pelicans have promoted Teresa Weatherspoon to a full time coaching position with the club.
The Sabine County native, that played her high school ball at West Sabine, will become the eighth full time female coach in the NBA. Weatherspoon joined the team last year as a two-way player development coach. Her time was split between the Pelicans and the team’s G-League affiliate in Erie, Pennsylvania.
The promotion comes as Stan Van Gundy takes over the club. Weatherspoon is a WNBA legend and a member of the Naismith Pro Basketball Hall of Fame. Weatherspoon was also the coach at Louisiana Tech from 2009-2014.
