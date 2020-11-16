East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Lots of sunshine, clear skies, are expected through Thursday of this week. Some thin clouds may move overhead late Tuesday night/Wednesday AM, but should clear the area by Sunrise on Wed. Chilly mornings and mild afternoons are likely as well. As we head into the end of the week, partly cloudy skies are expected for Friday and Saturday with warmer temperatures. A fairly strong cold front is expected on Sunday morning which is expected to bring some showers and isolated thundershowers to East Texas early in the day. Clouds are expected to continue on Monday with just a few light showers possible along with cooler temperatures. Enjoy the Fall-Like weather.