No injuries reported after fire at Gun Barrel City home

“I would like to thank the Payne Springs and Mabank Fire Departments for their response to our mutual aid request this evening. Their support was needed to bring the fire under control. This was the second structure fire of the day for all three departments. On Sunday morning, all three departments responded to a structure fire in Enchanted Oaks. The Gun Barrel City Police Department shut down Welch lane to protect the Fire Fighters and equipment,” said Gun Barrel Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman.