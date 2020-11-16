No injuries reported after fire at Gun Barrel City home

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - From the Gun Barrel City Fire Department:
The Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 10:13 pm on Sunday, November 15 in the 700 block of Welch Lane. Upon arrival, fire fighters found a single story residential structure with flames coming out of the windows on the side and back of the residence with heavy smoke.
Due to the intensity of the fire, the Gun Barrel City Fire Department requested assistance from the Payne Springs and Mabank Fire Departments. Both departments provided manpower and water. The residence and contents suffered fire and smoke damage; it took about one hour to bring the fire under control.
“I would like to thank the Payne Springs and Mabank Fire Departments for their response to our mutual aid request this evening. Their support was needed to bring the fire under control. This was the second structure fire of the day for all three departments. On Sunday morning, all three departments responded to a structure fire in Enchanted Oaks. The Gun Barrel City Police Department shut down Welch lane to protect the Fire Fighters and equipment,” said Gun Barrel Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman.
There were no injuries to the residents or first responders. The American Red Cross provided assistance to the residents.
