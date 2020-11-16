Monday’s Weather: Sunny and cool

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Grab those jackets because temperatures have dropped into the 30s overnight. Expect a light frost in many places this morning as temperatures start in the mid-30s. Lots of sunshine is expected today with light and variable winds. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 60s. Sunshine this week will cause a slow warming trend with temperatures returning to the lower to mid-70s after today. Expect a few more clouds and slightly higher humidity by Friday. The next cold front arrives this weekend. There is a slight chance for rain late Saturday that will increase Sunday as the front arrives. Expect temperatures to fall back to near average behind the cold front.