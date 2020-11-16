2 hospitalized after crash with Central ISD bus

From DPS
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated this morning a two-vehicle crash on US 69 involving a Central ISD school bus.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 7 a.m., the school bus was facing east on Thigpen Road at the intersection of US 69. The bus driver failed to yield right of way from the stop sign and was struck on the left side by a southbound 2001 Chevrolet pickup as it attempted to cross the southbound lanes of US 69.
The school bus driver is identified as 28-year-old Lauren Curry from Pollok. Curry was not injured during the crash. At the time of the crash there were twenty eight passengers, eight of which reported minor injuries and were not transported for treatment.
The driver of the Chevrolet is identified as 74-year-old Stephen Corbeil from Pollok. Corbeil and a passenger were both transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin for treatment.
Additional information is not available at this time.