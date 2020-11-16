East Texas roadwork for the week of Nov. 16

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the Week of Nov. 16, 2020. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.
Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance crews plan to continue the widening project on FM 837 between FM 315 and SH 155. Expect lane closures with flaggers directing traffic.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
Safety Improvement Project
- Limits: US 287, etc., in Rusk, Anderson, Smith, and Henderson counties
- Contractor: Stripe-A-Zone
- Cost: $1.1 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021
The contractor is scheduled to continue road work on SH 155. Expect lane closures and delays. The contract includes upgrading centerline and edge line rumble strips, and pavement markings.
County Road Off-System Bridge Project
- Limits: Various locations in Anderson County
- Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
- Cost: $1.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor is scheduled to continue work on the bridges and roadway elements for CR 468 and CR 370. CR 468 bridge is closed to thru traffic. The project is constructing bridges, and upgrading storm sewers, guardrails, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.
US 79 Super 2 Project
- Limits: From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $14.4 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
Work is ongoing on the shoulders and driveways, and to place drainage structures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage, and permanent striping.
US 287 Super 2 Project
- Limits: From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of SH 294 in Elkhart
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $6.1 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to continue cleanup operations. Expect lane closures and delays. The speed limit is 60 mph through portions of the project which includes base repairs, treated subgrade, surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.
----------------------------------------
Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance plans to continue edge repairs with work moving to FM 2138. The Rusk crew plans to perform edge and base repair operations on FM 1247 and FM 1911. Expect lane closures at both locations with traffic control managed by flaggers.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
FM 235 Safety Widening
- Limits: From SH 110 going east to FM 2274
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $3.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021
The contractor is scheduled to continue installing drainage improvements and clearing the right-of-way. The project will widen the existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades.
FM 241 Safety Widening
- Limits: From US 69 southeast to SH 21
- Contractor: A. L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $5.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor is scheduled to continue pavement widening operations. Expect daily lane closures. The project is widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades.
FM 241 Safety Widening
- Limits: From US 69 going southeast to SH 21
- Contractor: A. L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $5.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
Paving operations are set to begin. Lane closures will be in place with traffic controlled using a pilot car. The project is widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades.
County Road Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Crk.; CR 2614 at Beans Crk.; CR 1504 at Turnpike Crk.; CR 3203 at Mills Crk.
- Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
- Cost: $1.9 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020
CR 3203 at Mills Creek is closed to through traffic with the contractor scheduled to continue bridge construction. CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek is closed to through traffic with bridge construction ongoing. No work is scheduled on CR 2905 at Bowles Creek or CR 2614 at Beans Creek both of which are open to traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.
SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project
- Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $13.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor continues the construction of the eastbound passing lanes. Expect daily lane closures on this project that is adding passing lanes and incorporating safety upgrades.
US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville
- Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $507,099.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
No work is scheduled. The project is constructing sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.
US 79 Widening Project
- Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $8.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
No work is scheduled. Expect delays when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The road is being widened to add passing lanes.
US 79 Rehabilitation Project
- Limits: From 0.16 mile east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $8.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to perform bridge rail upgrades. Daily lane closures are anticipated with delays possible. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph for this project to rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails.
----------------------------------------
Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews plan to perform pavement repairs on SH 149 near FM 394. Expect lane closures with traffic control managed by flaggers. Sweeping operations will be conducted on SH 31 between BU 259 and FM 2012. Use caution and expect lane closures during this slow-moving operation.
Gregg County construction projects updates:
FM 2206/Harrison Road
- Limits: Fisher Rd to SH 42
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge
- Cost: $14.15 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: May 2022
The contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. Expect daytime lane closures and delays. This project consists of widening the two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. Work includes drainage structures, a new bridge, flexible base, hot mix and pavement markings.
FM 2206/Harrison Road
- Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge
- Cost: $15.16 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: November 2021
The contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. Expect daytime lane closures and delays. The project consists of widening the two-lane roadway to four lanes with a center turn lane. Work includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix, and pavement markings.
Various Guardrail Upgrade Projects
- Limits: Various locations in Gregg and Rusk counties
- Contractor: Odum Services, Inc.
- Cost: $415,605.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: November 2020
The project consists of replacing guardrail end treatments on SH 300, FM 2207, SH 349, FM 3053, FM 2012, US 259, Loop 571, FM 782, FM 2658, FM 2867, FM 348, and FM 225. Work will include replacing the existing guardrail and end treatments. Expect lane closures with flaggers directing traffic.
Various Landscape Projects
- Limits: Spur 502/Judson Rd and Loop 281; median of SH 149 and US 259/Eastman Rd.
- Contractor: Encino Landscape, Inc.
- Cost: $298,628.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
Work continues in the right-of-way without traffic delays. The project includes improving landscape beds, irrigation systems, and retaining walls at Spur 502 and Loop 281 and SH 149 at US 259.
FM 3272 Restoration Project
- Limits: From US 80 to FM 2275 in White Oak
- Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD
- Cost: $3.1 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor will be addressing punch list items. Expect lane closures and delays. Work includes pavement restoration - milling, repair, one-course surface treatment, hot mix overlay, a new sidewalk on the east side, new pedestrian crossing, and pavement markings.
FM 1844 Widening Project
- Limits: From SH 300 (Gilmer Rd) to Spur 502 (Judson Road)
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $2.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is addressing punch list items. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers managing traffic control. The project includes widening, placing hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and applying striping.
----------------------------------------
Henderson County – Athens Maintenance crews plan to continue hot mix operations with work on FM 2329 between FM 316 and FM 3054. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic.
Henderson County construction projects updates:
Traffic Signal Project
- Limits: Various Locations in Henderson County
- Contractor: Texas Traffic Control Systems, Inc.
- Cost: $1.0 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021
The contractor is scheduled to continue work on traffic signals. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project consists of improving the intersection and installing a traffic signal.
FM 59 Safety Improvements Project
- Limits: From BS19J in Athens going southwest to Loop 7
- Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.
- Cost: $1.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021
The contractor will continue work on the driveways and drainage structures on FM 59. Expect lane closures and delays. The contract consists of grading, asphalt concrete pavement base, base repair, one course surface treatment, concrete pavement surface and markings, metal beam guard fence, structures, signs.
US 175 Improvement Project
- Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804
- Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD
- Cost: $12.1 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
Work is ongoing on the westbound driveways. The contractor is also working on roadway and drainage on the eastbound lanes. The eastbound inside lane is closed. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Watch for trucks entering and exiting the lane closure on this project to add shoulders and improve drainage.
SH 334 Bridge Project
- Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (one mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)
- Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP
- Cost: $41.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021
Work continues for the new westbound bridges and roadway elements. Expect lane closures for deliveries and road repairs. A traffic switch is tentatively set for Sunday night, November 22. The project will upgrade the road from two to four lanes and includes the construction of bridges, storm sewers, guardrails, base, pavement surfaces and markings.
----------------------------------------
Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance crews plan to continue edge repair operations on US 84 between FM 2753 and SH 204. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car managing traffic. Mobile pothole repairs will be conducted on roadways around the county.
Rusk County construction projects updates:
US 259 SB Reconstruction
- Limits: From FM 1798 to US 84
- Contractor: Madden Construction Co., Inc.
- Cost: $7.3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is addressing punch list items. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is reconstructing the southbound roadway from FM 1798 to FM 315, and all lanes from FM 315 to just south of US 84. Work includes surface treatment, milling, hot mix overlay, guardrails, signs, and new pavement markings.
----------------------------------------
Smith County – Tyler Maintenance and the Special Jobs Crew plan to perform overlay and mill and inlay operations in Troup on SH 135, SH 110, and FM 15. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at each location. A second crew will continue fog seal operations on FM 344 between US 69 and FM 756 on Monday, and then move to FM 1995 between SH 110 and the county line. Expect the roadways to be reduced to one lane carrying two-way traffic managed by flaggers.
Smith County construction projects updates:
US 69 (Broadway Ave.) Resurfacing Project
- Limits: From 4th St. to Loop 323
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.
- Cost: $2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020
The contractor is scheduled to complete paving operations and perform project striping during night work slated from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday – Thursday, and on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of bridge rail, curb and gutter, and pavement resurfacing.
Old Sabine River Bottom WMA Park Road Culvert Replacement
- Limits: At Old Sabine River
- Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC
- Cost: $178,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to perform final project seeding and cleanup. The roadway is open to traffic. The project consists of culvert replacement and related items.
Sidewalks at Various Locations in Smith County
- Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Lane to Parkdale Drive); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347); SH 135 in Troup (FM 13 to Tiger Drive)
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $3.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021
The contractor plans to continue sidewalk and driveway construction on SH 64 utilizing daily lane closures. The project will construct sidewalks along SH 64W in Tyler, SH 110W in Troup, and SH 135N in Troup.
I-20 Resurfacing Project
- Limits: From FM 849 to 0.8 mile west of US 69
- Contractor: Texas Materials Group, Inc.
- Cost: $3.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to perform project cleanup. Work will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Expect lane closures. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project consists of ramp improvements and frontage road construction.
FM 16, etc., Safety Improvements
- Limits: From SH 155 to US 271
- Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
- Cost: $3.88 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: December 2020
The contractor is working on drainage upgrades and driveways. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of culverts, safety end treatments, drainage upgrades, bridge rail upgrades, new metal beam guard fence, and driveway asphalt.
Loop 323 Resurfacing Project
- Limits: From 0.1 mile west of SH 155, east to 0.8 miles east of US 69 in Tyler
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.
- Cost: $5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to perform final project cleanup. Work hours are 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Two eastbound lanes will be closed on Loop 323 in the paving area each night. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.
SH 135 Widening Project
- Limits: From Arp to Troup
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.
- Cost: $9 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021
Paving operations are underway. Expect daily lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic control. The project is adding passing lanes, improving drainage structures, and pavement resurfacing.
I-20 Ramp Improvement Project
- Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, LTD
- Cost: $14.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor is scheduled to perform project cleanup. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project consists of ramp improvements and the construction of frontage roads.
US 69 Overpass at FM 346
- Limits: At FM 346
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, LTD.
- Cost: $16.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
Paving operations are being conducted on US 69 with lane closures anticipated. Bridge construction is ongoing for a new US 69 bridge over FM 346. The speed limit is 60 mph.
FM 2493 Widening Project
- Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $14.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021
Construction continues on the eastern half of the road. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is widening FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
----------------------------------------
Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance crews plan to address drainage issues on roadways around the county. Expect lane closures in work locations.
District Seal Coat The contractor continues to place pavement markings on seal coated roadways at various locations. Expect slow-moving traffic due to mobile operations.
Van Zandt County construction projects updates:
I-20 Overlay Project
- Limits: From SH 64 in Canton to FM 314 in Van
- Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP
- Cost: $5.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: December 2020
Crews will be installing guardrail in the eastbound and westbound directions. Nightly lane closures of the mainlanes will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Expect daily lane closures on the service roads from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The project includes paving improvements in the WB lanes only from 1.6 miles east of FM 16 in Van to 0.4 miles west of FM 17 in Canton, and will have a work zone speed limit of 65 mph. This project consists of pavement repair, planing, membrane underseal, permeable friction course (PFC) surface overlay, MBGF, and pavement markings.
CR 3605, etc. Bridge Replacement
- Limits: CR 3605 at Giladon Creek; CR 3117 at Crooked Creek Tributary
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $1.07 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: December 2020
Crews will be conducting paving operations on CR 3605 and addressing punch list items on CR 3117. CR 3117 is open to traffic, but CR 3605 remains closed at the bridge until project completion. The project consists of removing and replacing the bridge structure and approaches at both locations.
Safety Improvement Project
- Limits: FM 47 and other roads in Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson and Smith counties
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $4.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022
Driveway and drainage structure work are ongoing on FM 47. Expect lane closures and delays. Project work includes grading, structure work, guardrail replacement, and bridge rail upgrades.
CR 2318 Bridge Replacement
- Limits: At Alligator Creek
- Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.
- Cost: $550,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: November 2020
The bridge is open to traffic as crews work on punch list items and final cleanup activities. The project includes removing and replacing the bridge structure and approaches.
US 80 Safety Improvements
- Limits: From the Kaufman County line east to SH 19
- Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC
- Cost: $2.54 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: December 2020
Crews will be removing and replacing driveway structures in the Edgewood area. Expect daily westbound outside lane closures managed with channelizing devices. The project consists of improving drainage, culverts, and upgrading guardrails for safety.
FM 1652 Rehab Project
- Limits: From FM 17 to FM 1255
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $4.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
Punch list items are being addressed. Periodic lanes closures are possible, and will be managed with flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
----------------------------------------
Wood County – Mineola Maintenance crews plan to perform base repairs on southbound FM 778 south of FM 1254. Ditch work is scheduled for the westbound lane of FM 49 a mile west of FM 14. Expect lane closures with flaggers handling traffic control at both locations.
Wood County construction projects updates:
FM 14 Mill & Inlay
- Limits: From FM 1795 (Hawkins) south for 4.3 miles to FM 2015
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $4.3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: January 2021
Crews will be performing base repair and paving operations from US 80 north to FM 1795 in Hawkins. Expect delays due to daily closures of the southbound outside lane. The project includes pavement repair, planing, superpave base, membrane underseal, superpave surface, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings.
CR 4870 Bridge Replacement
- Limits: At Lake Winnsboro
- Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.
- Cost: $1.33 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The project is almost complete with crews addressing punch list items. The road is closed at the bridge. The project consists of removing and replacing the bridge structure and approaches.
SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project
- Limits: Various roadways with current work on FM 182 from FM 17 to SH 154
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $1.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
Crews will continue to widen structures and install safety features on FM 1805. Expect minor delays due to periodic single-lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project consists of extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
----------------------------------------
I-20 Total Maintenance Contract
- Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties
- Contractor: Firemen Excavation, maintenance activities
- Contractor: Andrews Diversified Industries, litter removal
- Contractor: Striping Technology
Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week.
- Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all counties
- Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Monday - Wednesday in all counties
- Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Friday in all counties
- Guardrail/Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in the three counties
- Striping: In Gregg and Smith counties