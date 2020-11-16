East Texas Food Bank offering free Thanksgiving produce distribution for Tyler, Longview, Lufkin

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With Thanksgiving coming up, The East Texas Food Bank is expanding their help to families in need this holiday season.
Since the pandemic began, staff at The East Texas Food Bank say they have seen an increase in food insecurity in families across East Texas. On November 23 and 24, the food bank will be having a drive-thru produce distribution for families in need.
“Food insecurity is always an issue here, but with COVID-19, it’s risen to one in five adults that are at risk in hunger and one in three children. So, to help battle that, we’ve identified some partners in Longview, Lufkin, and Tyler to help do a Thanksgiving week distribution in those locations.”
Beginning November 23, the food bank will be at Green Acres Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The next day, November 24, they will be in Lufkin at the George Henderson Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Following that event, they will also be in Longview at the Gregg County Fairgrounds from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for registered and non-registered families.
“For the families that are preregistered for the Longview Thanksgiving distribution, the deadline was October 31, but again, we will have fresh produce for anyone that arrives.”
This is the first time Green Acres has participated in hosting a drive-thru Thanksgiving distribution event. Pastor, Michael Gossett explains why it’s important to help the community during these times.
“We’re in their corner; we are in this together, extending hope to those that need it. For this first time, we are optimistic that God is allowing us to participate in this way to help meet the needs of those who are right now needing a little help and a little bit of assistance, and that’s what we want to do.”
At all three locations they will be handing out produce items and it will be a drive-thru model. No registration is required and there are no geographical restrictions.
If you or a family member are looking for food assistance, click here for more information.
