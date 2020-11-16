2 in critical condition after shooting in Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Two people are reportedly in critical condition following a shooting in Palestine Monday.
According to a press release from the Palestine Police Department, just after 6 p.m. on Monday, November 16th, Officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to a reported vehicle accident on M.L.K. Blvd. at Upper Lake Rd. Officers arrived and found a white S.U.V. had left the roadway and struck a tree.
Once the occupants of the vehicle were removed from the vehicle, they were both found to have apparent gunshot wounds. Both of the victims were transported to the ER by PRMC EMS and are in critical condition.
Shortly after the report of the crash, PPD dispatch received a 911 call from a resident reporting hearing gunshots near the 2100 blk. of M.L.K. This location was approximately half a mile from the scene of the crash. The caller reported that after hearing the shots, they witnessed a male subject fleeing the area on foot.
“Based on what we know now, this is an isolated incident.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “We do have reason to believe that the suspect was known to the victims.”
Anyone with any information can contact the Palestine Police Department at (903)729-2254.
