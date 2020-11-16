Boudreaux Campbell of Crockett wins 2020 PBR World Finals to be crowned Rookie of the Year

While the 22-year-old, who is the lone rider to qualify for both the PBR World Finals and National Finals Rodeo, was unable to remain perfect at the sport’s most prestigious event, bucked off by Silent Night (Hart Cattle Co./Randy Wood) in 4.13 seconds in Round 4, he punctuated his World Finals debut with a score when he covered Buckin For Cash (Paradigm Bull Company) for a sensational 90.75 points in the championship round as cowboy hats from fellow riders zinged in celebration over the dirt before the ride was complete.