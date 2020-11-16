Bishop of Tyler speaks on McCarrick report during meeting of U.S. Catholic bishops

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During an annual meeting of U.S. Catholic bishops, Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland spoke on the recently released report detailing how clerics failed to hold former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick accountable for years of sexual misconduct.
“If you go down the list of the seven deadly sins,” Strickland said. “Lust, greed, gluttony, wrath, sloth, envy, pride. The report pretty much covers all of them. And I think we, as pastors, need to acknowledge that. We’re all sinners and we’re all called away from sin. But really turning a blind eye to sin, I think could be the title of the report.”
Strickland started his comments by thanking Pope Francis, saying he personally asked the Pope for this report.
The bishops discussed the McCarrick report twice on Monday, once in private and again during the public meeting. Their meeting will conclude on Tuesday afternoon.
