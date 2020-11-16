Authorities asking for help locating missing San Augustine woman

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman.
According to San Augustine police, they are looking for Alma Rocha, 31, of San Augustine. On November 14, at 8:00 p.m., San Augustine police received a call to investigate a report of a missing person. According to friends of Alma Rocha, she was last seen on November 13 and was reported missing from San Augustine.
Through the investigation, police discovered that her vehicle, a 2001 silver Dodge Caravan, Alma Rocha drives was found abandoned in the woods near Etoile, Tx in Nacogdoches County.
Currently, the San Augustine Police Department is actively working in concert with Investigators from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Rangers.
At this stage of the investigation, police said they can’t rule out foul play as being involved in her disappearance. Alma Rocha is described as a H/F, 4′09″, 130lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has information or knows the whereabouts of Alma Rocha please call the San Augustine Police Department at 936-275-2384
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.