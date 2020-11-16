Army identifies 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash

Eight people were killed, including five Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a peacekeeping force in Egypt (Source: CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press | November 16, 2020 at 10:13 AM CST - Updated November 16 at 10:13 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Army has identified the five American soldiers who were killed in a helicopter crash this week while on a peacekeeping mission in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

The soldiers were from Texas, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Ohio and Illinois. They were part of an international force that monitors the four-decade-old Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement and were said to be a routine mission when the Black Hawk helicopter crashed Thursday near Sharm el-Sheikh, a resort on the Red Sea.

The Army said Saturday that the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

