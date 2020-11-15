Tyler fire crews respond to structure fire on Sunnybrook Drive

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 2600 block of Sunnybrook Drive early Sunday evening.
Paul Findley, a spokesman for the Tyler Fire Department, said fire trucks were dispatched out to a fire in a single-story residential structure located at 2619 Sunnybrook Drive at 5:24 p.m. Sunday. Tyler Police Department officers were dispatched out to the scene four minutes later, according to the TPD’s active call website.
Personnel from Oncor were called to the scene to help with a downed power line, Findley said.
No further information is available at this time.
