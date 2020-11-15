Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: The tail end of a cold front will pass through Deep East Texas this morning and showers will go along with it. If the front has passed your area, you will notice significantly cooler temperatures. This afternoon, highs are expected to be in the upper 60s and skies will be clear and sunny. Winds will be gusty from the north. Overnight lows will be chilly, in the upper 30s.Tomorrow will be a very similar day with mostly sunny skies and upper 60s. Once Tuesday rolls around our Fall like temperatures will once again leave us and low to mid 70s will take their place. We will stick with the pattern of mostly sunny skies and 70s all week long and even into next weekend. We are also tracking Hurricane Iota as it develops in the Caribbean Sea. As of now it will not move into the Gulf of Mexico and Texas will not see any impacts.