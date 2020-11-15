Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a sunny, breezy, and cool day, skies look to remain clear across all of East Texas with a calm northerly wind. Thanks to our clear skies and calm winds, temperatures are going to fall quickly into the upper 30s and low 40s across the area so be sure to grab the jackets for you and the kiddos before heading out tomorrow morning. More sunshine on tap for tomorrow afternoon as highs top off in the upper 60s. We’ll warm back into the lower 70s for the mid part of the upcoming work week as skies remain dry and mostly sunny. Our afternoons continue their warming trend toward the end of the work week thanks to ample sunshine and a breezy southerly wind, and most of the area will likely warm into the middle 70s during the heat of each day. A bit more cloud cover rolls in Saturday and a stray shower will be possible in the afternoon. More clouds arrive on Sunday and scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible later in the day as our next cold front begins to move into the area.