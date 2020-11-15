1 person dies in house fire in Cedar Creek Lake area subdivision

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple Cedar Creek Lake area fire departments responded to a fatal house fire in the Enchanted Isle subdivision early Sunday morning, according to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page.
“At approximately 0234 hours the volunteers of PSFR were alerted for a working structure fire with entrapment on Enchanted Isle,” the Facebook post stated. “PSFR Chief 1 arrived to find one structure with 90% fire involvement and a second structure with fire in the eaves on side Bravo and fire on side Charlie.”
The winds were very strong coming off of Cedar Creek lake because of a passing cold front, the Facebook post stated.
A short time later, Payne Springs Fire Rescue’s Engine arrived, and its crew started working to contain the fire in the second house. Burning downed power lines between the two houses added to the challenging conditions, the Facebook post stated.
According to the Facebook post, the firefighters used more than 10,000 gallons on the fire within the first 15 minutes, but it had very little effect.
One body was recovered from the first house that caught on fire, the Facebook post stated. The post also stated that no identification will be provided at this time and that the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.
“Our sympathy goes out to the family of the victim of this fire,” the Facebook post stated.
One firefighter at the scene suffered a minor eye injury and two pieces of fire equipment wound up with heat-related damage because of the fire.
Payne Springs Fire Rescue was assisted by the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, the Eustace Volunteer Fire Department, the Log Cabin VFD, the Caney City VFD, the Malakoff VFD, the Mabank VFD, the Seven Points VFD, the Tool VFD, the Trinidad VFD, the Athens Fire Department, UT Health EMS, and Red Cross.
