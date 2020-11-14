Search continues for East Texas woman missing for over a year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over a year has passed since an East Texas woman was reported missing, and now, her family is holding out hope that someone may have the answer to her disappearance.
Fifty-four-year-old Rosemary Rodriguez, of Kilgore, was last seen on October 6, 2019.
In spite of numerous searches and investigations by Gregg County authorities, there has been no clue as to what happened to her.
Keeping vigil with a makeshift memorial, it’s been an agonizing year for Rosemary’s daughter Lita Walker.
“It’s been one of the hardest years of my life. There’s a lot of anxiety and depression I’ve been dealing with,” she said.
The family worked endless hours putting up missing posters, scouring back roads, and talking to anyone that knew Rosemary.
“It’s very hard for me to believe that she’s run off somewhere,” Lita said.
The search for clues into the disappearance comes back to one point - Mount Pisgah Road at FM 3053, south of Liberty city. It was the last place Rosemary was seen driving her car.
“I see comments on social media that say, ‘I look for that car every time I’m driving,’" Lita said. "There has to be someone out there who may have seen something and not realized it,” says Lita.
Investigators need information on what happened at the site that caused Rosemary and her car to simply vanish.
With the distractions of COVID-19 and elections, the family worried that the missing case would be forgotten.
And with the holidays coming up, it means more heartbreak for Lita and her family.
“It’s very hard to think about going through the holidays again without her. Very hard last year," Lita said. “It’s definitely hard not knowing for sure what happened to her.”
Rosemary was last seen driving a lime-green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with the Texas license plate number GCM-3117 and an Oklahoma University sticker in the back window.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
