Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have one more above average day before it will finally start to feel like Fall. Temperatures this afternoon will make it into the low 80s and skies will be mostly cloudy. Winds will be VERY gusty today, up to about 25 mph. A few spots even have a Lake Wind Advisory. A few showers and storms are possible this afternoon with the heaviest rainfall north of I-30. A cold front will pass through overnight and will sweep away the rain and cloud cover. Tomorrow afternoon will be mostly sunny, and it will be cooler, in the upper 60s. Each day for this next work week should be very similar. Sunny skies and low 70s each afternoon! We are also continuing to track Iota as is develops in the Caribbean Sea. As of now, there will be no impacts to the state of Texas.