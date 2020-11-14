Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a warm and breezy day, temperatures will slowly cool into the lower 70s by around midnight with our southerly winds continuing to blow at around 10-15 miles per hour. Clouds increase further tonight as our next cold front begins to dip south into East Texas. Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be possible ahead and along this cold front. Severe weather is not likely, but a few strong wind gusts will be possible. The cold front should be exiting Deep East Texas just after sunrise tomorrow morning and taking the rain with it. Skies clear out by the afternoon and temperatures look to only warm into the middle to upper 60s to near 70 degrees for highs. Temps drop further by Monday morning with most of the area waking up in the upper 30s to low 40s. Nothing but sunshine for the first half of the work week as highs stay close to seasonal averages in the low 70s. More sunshine for the rest of the work week as our afternoons slowly warm back into the middle 70s by Friday.