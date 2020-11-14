Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating drive-by shooting incident

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting incident that occurred on FM 350 on Wednesday that left one person injured.
According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the incident occurred just west of the railroad tracks in Moscow on Saturday afternoon.
The victim told authorities that he was walking down FM 350 when a blue Dodge Ram pickup with two chrome balls hanging from the receiver hitch drove past him, and someone in the vehicle fired a gun at him.
“The victim took off running and later noticed that he had a wound in his upper arm,” the Facebook post stated. “The victim was treated at a local medical facility.”
Anyone with any information in regard to this case is urged to submit a tip at p3tips.com (the P3 app) or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP. People with information about the shooting incident may also call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office directly at (936) 327-6810."
