Mark in Texas History: First Baptist Church Winnsboro
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | November 14, 2020 at 12:05 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 12:05 PM

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - It wouldn’t be a town in Texas without a historic Baptist church. Today, we stop in Winnsboro for A Mark in Texas History by Mark Scirto.

First Baptist Winnsboro started as Providence Baptist Church in 1872 but got its permanent name in 1880.

It started as a small sanctuary built nearby but was replaced by a brick building where it stands today.

Historical marker at First Baptist Church Winnsboro
Historical marker at First Baptist Church Winnsboro

According to the text on the historical marker, prominent theologian Reverend George Truett held memorable services here in 1907.

The 1904 sanctuary was replaced in 1960 and since then other facilities have been added.

First Baptist Winnsboro received its historical designation in 1992.

First Baptist Church Winnsboro
First Baptist Church Winnsboro

If you’d like to visit First Baptist Winnsboro, services start at 10:30 Sunday mornings. They’re located at 200 West Broadway.

