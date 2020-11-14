Man, woman die in 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle at Loop 323, New Copeland Rd.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man and a woman were killed Saturday when the motorcycle they were riding on was struck by a minivan near the intersection of Loop 323 and New Copeland Road.
Sgt. Ethan Johnson with the Tyler Police Department said the wreck involved a motorcycle and a Chrysler minivan.
The man and the woman who were killed were both riding the motorcycle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said two registered nurses were nearby when the wreck occurred. They both rushed to the scene and immediately started life-saving measures on the two motorcycle riders.
Numerous Tyler police officers are at the scene directing traffic. Drivers traveling through that part of Tyler should exercise caution, watch for emergency personnel, and expect delays.
We’ll update this story as we get more information.
