Highway 43 open again after head-on collision between Tatum and

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Highway 43 between Tatum and Henderson was blocked briefly Friday after a head-on collision occurred, according to a post on the Rusk County OEM Facebook page.
An update to the post stated, “Highway 43 between Tatum and Henderson has been cleared following the earlier crash near Martin Lake.”
The Tatum fire and police departments, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash, which occurred on Highway 43 near the intersection of FM 1716 and CR 2183 at about 4 p.m. Friday.
Because emergency personnel requested that a medical helicopter be sent to the scene, Highway 43 was completely blocked for a while. EMS personnel at the scene later canceled the request.
The Facebook post did not give any information about how many people were involved in the wreck or if there were any injuries or deaths.
East Texas News has reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for more information on this crash.
