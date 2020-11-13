SFA bringing a sense of ‘normalcy’ to campus amid COVID-19 resurge

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - At Stephen F. Austin State University, registration for Spring 2021 is underway, live theatrical performances are scheduled, and there will be an in-person graduation ceremony in December.
These are just a few of the activities planned to bring the campus a bit of ‘normalcy’.
The decisions were made prior to the recent spikes in COVID-19. Still, the events remain on the calendar.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum spoke with Student Government Association president Christopher Moore if he feels comfortable with the university’s decision in light of the increase in COVID 19 cases.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.