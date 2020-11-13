Schools compete in food drive for East Texas rescue mission

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Health concerns and Covid-19 drove one East Texas woman to seek help for her father, and make an unusual move of putting him into a rescue mission.
The story comes out of Longview where a couple decided a safe place for the family member would be the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.
Jordan Alford was so concerned about her father’s vulnerability from sickness and Covid, that she made an unusual move to protect him.
“He had 2 options. Die in pity and do everything on his own, or choose to accept that he needs help and move into the mission,” she says.
Sadly her father ‘Jack Eudy’, passed away on Tuesday.
But the Alford’s can’t say enough about how well he was cared for at the mission.
“They were grown men that had never met the guy before, that were in there cleaning things up off the floor for him, washing his clothes, caring for him in every single way. This person they never met,” says husband Jonathan
Alford.
But the passing of Jordans' father gave her inspiration to come up with a mission of her own.
“I could write them thank you notes, but it’s just words. So we decided to put together a rival food drive to benefit the mission using the schools,” Jordan says.
Joining with Heritage Mitsubishi dealership as a donation point, they got White Oak and Spring Hill schools to compete in donating canned food for the mission.
“We just like being part of it , trying to give back. It’s 2020 a lots been going on, we’re just trying to do what we can,” said Heritage general manager Rocky Campbell.
Jordan hopes the gesture in some way will thank those at the rescue mission for their kindness.
“Even for me it’s inter-twined in many different ways,” she says.
Food donations will be taken at Heritage Mitsubishi on Longview’s Loop 281 until noon tomorrow.
The winning school will be presented a trophy from the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.
