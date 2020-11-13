Rusk Eagles football season ends due to COVID-19 forfeit

Rusk WR Joseph McGowan dives for a touchdown last Friday against Crockett (Source: KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames | November 13, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 12:49 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk Eagles football season has come to an end due to COVID-19.

The Eagles were set to play Salado on Friday night in the 4A DII Bi-District playoffs. According to Salado principal Beth Aycock the game was forfeited by the Eagles.

Rusk turned their season around this year going 5-5 under first year head coach Thomas Sitton. Last year the Eagles only had 3 wins.

Rusk becomes the first East Texas UIL team to forfeit in the playoffs and the 12th team across Texas to do so in the Bi-District round.

