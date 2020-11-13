Pedestrian struck by vehicle at N. Broadway and E. Erwin St. in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in Tyler.
According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the incident happened at the intersection of N. Broadway Ave. and E. Erwin St.
Erbaugh said witnesses said a truck was going northbound on Broadway on a green light when the pedestrian ran in front of the truck.
Witnesses said the truck stayed at the scene. The person who was struck is being taken to the hospital.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.