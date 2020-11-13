Friday’s Weather: Warm again today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A cool start with temperatures in the 50s and a mix of clouds and sun through the day today. Areas farther south will see the most sunshine while areas farther north will see the most cloud cover. Temperatures will once again reach the mid to upper 70s today with light winds becoming easterly during the afternoon. A few light showers or sprinkles will be possible off and on during the day Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. It will be warm and breezy with highs nearing 80 degrees. The cold front arrives before daybreak Sunday morning with clearing skies and cooler temperatures by Sunday afternoon. Afternoon highs will be near average for this time of the year through early next week.