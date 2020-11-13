East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly cloudy and humid through this evening then more of a mostly cloudy sky through Saturday, into Sunday morning before a cold front clears us out and cools us off for several days. A few showers are possible through Saturday/Early Sunday morning, then skies should clear very quickly, bringing clear skies to ETX for several days. Rainfall totals are expected to be less than .10″ in most areas. Morning Low Temperatures Monday through Thursday should be in the 40s, rising into the lower 50s on Friday of next week. Highs in the upper 70s for Saturday, then cooling on Sunday into the upper 60s. Much more Fall-Like conditions for next week. Enjoy your Weekend!!!