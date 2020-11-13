East Texas COVID-19 hospitalization rates at 11.5% total capacity

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Trauma Service Area G, which includes Tyler and Longview, currently has a hospitalization rate at 11.5 percent.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 17 that counties could reopen businesses to 75 percent capacity and allow resumption of elective surgeries in certain counties. However, counties in Trauma Service Areas with over 15 percent COVID-19 hospitalizations of total capacity for seven consecutive days would be excluded from that reopening.
Counties included in Trauma Service Area G include Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt. and Wood.
