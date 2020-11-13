COVID-19 influencing supply, demand, even size of Thanksgiving turkeys, economist says

(KTRE) - There is a lot of uncertainty on how COVID-19 will impact the holiday season with Thanksgiving less than two weeks away.
Experts say families may take part in smaller gatherings with smaller spreads to consumers for Thanksgiving. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service says turkey prices are up, but production is down.
Texas A&M Professor and AgriLife Extension economist Dr. David Anderson says supply, demand, pricing, and markets of holiday turkeys are being influenced by COVID-19. He says if people are scaling back and not holding traditional holiday gatherings, it could have an impact on turkeys, their sizes available for selection, and dishes that are prepared for Thanksgiving.
Coming up tonight we’ll have more on this story and what some grocers are saying you could see in terms of turkeys in their stores. For East Texas News, I’m Jeremy Thomas.
