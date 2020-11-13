Carthage ISD superintendent resigns as part of ‘voluntary separation” agreement

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage ISD and Superintendent John Wink have agreed to a “voluntary separation.” As part of that agreement, Wink voluntarily resigned on Sunday.
According to the text of the agreement, Wink’s effective date of resignation will be the earlier of Jan. 20, 2021, or the first day of his employment with another school district.
“Wink agrees to a mutually agreeable reassignment to the position of special assistant for transition through effect resignation date,” the agreement stated. “The signing of this agreement by an authorized official of the district shall constitute acceptance of such resignation by the superintendent of schools or designee, without any further action or formality by the district and also constitutes written notification to Wink that Wink’s resignation has been accepted.”
The Carthage ISD school board has voted to make Jim Dunlap the interim superintendent.
The agreement also said that the district will continue to pay Wink’s salary until his effective resignation date.
As part of the agreement, Wink will return all keys, credit cards, books, records, student records, computers, and any other property of the school district that is currently in his possession within three days of signing the agreement.
“All electronic equipment shall be returned without damage or alteration to the content or files; specifically, Wink is prohibited from ‘wiping’ any electronic device owned by the district and issued to Wink during employment before returning,” the agreement stated.
Wink agreed that all the computer programs and data will remain the property of Carthage ISD, and the district’s technology personnel will retrieve his personal files.
According to the agreement, the school district will provide Wink with a neutral reference from the board president consisting of his dates of employment, position with the district, and that his 2019-2020 evaluation was “meets expectations or higher.” He is also allowed to request personal references from any Carthage ISD employee.
The agreement also stated that Wink agreed that he would not take any legal or civil action against Carthage ISD unless he is required to by law.
Wink also agreed that neither he nor his attorneys/agents will not “retaliate against, harass, disparage, or defame” directly or indirectly, personally or indirectly through third parties, any current or former Carthage ISD employee, board member, attorney, officer, parent, or student. The school district agreed to the same stipulations regarding Wink and his family.
Wink’s resignation comes a little over a week after Carthage ISD’s two bond propositions for a total of $12 million passed on Election Day.
“Proposition A is for $9 million, and funds would be dedicated to routine maintenance, transportation expenses, and preventive maintenance,” a press release on the school district’s website stated. “Proposition B is for $3 million and would be dedicated to technology for school purposes such as Chromebooks, computers, and associated software and hardware.”
