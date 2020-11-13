Arrest made in connection with fire at vacant Tyler structure

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Fire Department said a 89-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fire at a vacant structure on Friday, Nov. 6.
They said Kermit Francis Gabel was arrested for 1st Degree Felony Arson on Wednesday, November 11 and booked into the Smith County Jail for his involvement in the fire that occurred at 205 S. Beckham Ave. last week.
The Tyler Fire Department was dispatched to this incident on Friday, November 6 at 11:09 p.m. The structure was fully involved upon arrival of the responding units. Firefighters worked through the night on multiple incidents and cleared from this scene at 2:18 a.m. TFD responded with three Engines, one Ladder Truck, a Battalion Chief, and two investigators.
The Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate a number of recent fires in vacant or abandoned structures, the fire department said. Currently, there is no information regarding a connection to any of the other incidents being investigated by the Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office.
