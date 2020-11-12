TDCJ employee assigned to Eastham Unit dies from COVID-19

LOVELADY, Texas (KTRE) - A Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) employee assigned to the Eastham Unit in Lovelady has died following a battle with COVID-19.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said 45-year-old Food Service Manager Rodrick Rodgers had nearly 11 years of service with TDCJ. He was hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms and tested positive on November 4 and was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit in Conroe. TDCJ said Rogers died in the afternoon hours of November 11.
“There is no loss greater than the loss of a family member,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “That is exactly what the loss of Rodrick Rodgers is to us. TDCJ is a family and any loss impacts every part of that family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rodgers family, as Roderick’s loving heart will never be forgotten.”
“His first impression was so impactful, you knew exactly who he was, a genuinely loving man,” said Eastham Unit Senior Warden Donald Muniz, “It was uncanny how Mr. Rodgers understood grace and mercy. Professionally he was an example to follow.”
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said they have had 22 employees who have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.