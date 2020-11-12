East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A slow increase in clouds is expected overnight tonight as a weak cold front moves over the northernmost sections of East Texas. This may allow for a few light showers to fall in a few areas during the morning, then more sunshine is expected to break out during the afternoon. Mostly Cloudy skies for our Saturday with a slightly better chance for showers. As a cold front moves through overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning, a few showers and an isolated thundershower is possible, especially over the southern 1/2 of East Texas early on Sunday morning. Nothing severe is expected and rainfall totals should remain very small. Mostly Sunny skies are expected by Sunday late morning/early afternoon. Full sunshine is expected Monday through Thursday of next week with cool mornings and mild afternoons. Enjoy!!!