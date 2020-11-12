One dead in crash on Loop 390 in Marshall

Marshall, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday Marshall police responded to a fatal crash at 1:55 p.m., involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.
According to police, the 18-wheeler was traveling southbound on Loop 390 and struck the pickup truck that was turning north onto the loop from Scottsville Highway.
The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is being investigated by the Marshall Police Department with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol.
The accident scene remains closed to traffic on Loop 390 between Karnack Highway and Victory Drive.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.