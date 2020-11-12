Longview woman gets 30 years for her part in child sex assaults

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman will go to prison 30 years for sexually abusing a child over a period of several months.
Tiffany Diana LeBlanc, 38, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree continuous sex abuse of a child Thursday in Judge Alfonso Charles' court. She accepted a 30-year prison sentence.
LeBlanc and Jessie Sorrells, 35, of Gladewater, were arrested in October of 2018. According to Gladewater police, the pair “had both been present and had both participated in the aggravated sexual assault of the same child victim.”
A further investigation revealed LeBlanc had been “involved in the repeated sexual abuse of a child for several months prior to this case being opened.”
As part of the agreement, LeBlanc will not be eligible for parole.
Sorrells is scheduled for a Dec. 14 trial.
