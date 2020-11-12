Jacksonville Tribe youth football unbeaten entering round two of playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Youth football teams in East Texas are making some noise along with the high school teams that are in the playoffs.
In Jacksonville, the Tribe from the juniors division are the only unbeaten team entering round two of the playoffs. Saturday, they play Whitehouse and are excited.
Coaches are Edward Tilley, Roy Kendrick, Derrick Donnell, and Chad Hawkins.
Among the supporting mothers, Jasmine Veasey and Ariel Mosley. They are all proud of the Tribe.
