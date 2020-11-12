Fire crews at Gregg County Jail investigating smoke

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews responded to the Gregg County Jail investigating smoke seen coming from the jail Thursday.
According to Lieutenant Josh Tubb, a work crew was replacing the roof on the Gregg County North Jail facility using propane burners to heat tar.
Tubb said the worker got to close to a roof vent for the jail laundry and created a haze of smoke that set off the fire alarm.
Multiple Longview Fire Department units responded, but there was no fire and no danger to the inmates, who were not evacuated.
The jail remains secure and fire officials are investigating. No one was injured.
