Congressman Thornberry emphasizes unity amidst Presidential election concerns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This afternoon, the Wichita County Republican Women (WCRW) hosted their final meeting of the year, which included a lunch to honor veterans.
“We just don’t thank our veterans enough and so we thought this public recognition from this organization is very important,” said WCRW President Shirley Craft.
During the lunch, guest speaker, U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry emphasized the importance of how Veterans Day celebrates sacrifice rather than the division we are seeing after the election in our country.
“The inspiration that comes from the military folks that I’ve been around is a combination that makes me confident about the future of the country,” said Thornberry
The concern for Thornberry, at the moment, is unity.
“However this contest and recounts and lawsuits come out, the big challenge is how do you bring the country together,” said Thornberry.
The Congressman will be retiring after 26 years of service and has made it a point to find a balanced perspective as concerns over mail-in ballot fraud take over headlines across the country.
“All sides need to let the legal process take its course, which I’m confident that it will, and then abide by the result,” said Thornberry.
And, in the meantime, he says coming together is pivotal
“All the rest of us need to make sure we don’t do anything that makes it harder to bring the country together, whatever the result,” said Thornberry.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.