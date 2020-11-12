Community food drive organized for ETX nonprofit ahead of holidays

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — During “normal” times, Mission Marshall plays a pivotal role throughout East Texas. But with countless families suffering medically and financially amid the coronavirus pandemic, the faith-based nonprofit now is simply irreplaceable.
A community food drive is taking place until Dec. 17 to help make sure the food pantry is stocked for East Texas families, according to the Marshall News Messenger.
Some of the items to donate are canned meats, canned vegetables, dry pasta and other non-perishable items.
“We want to be here for people experiencing challenges and need some encouragement, support and a few groceries,” said Misty Scott, executive director of Mission Marshall. “We request a photo ID and proof of residency in Harrison or Marion counties.”
The Harrison County AgriLife Extension Leadership Advisory Board and the Harrison County 4H Council are two organizations spearheading the canned food drive.
The canned food drive is also a competition between youth organizations, government departments, adult organizations and businesses. The Messenger also reports prizes will be awarded, as well.
Aside from serving as a food pantry for those in need of a little extra help, Mission Marshall also works to provide job support and assistance.
“We have seen an influx in first-time visitors, people who have found themselves in unique situations because of the pandemic,” Scott said. “We’re so grateful our community supports us, so we are here for them.”
You can email kelsie.hopkins@ag.tamu.edu or call (903) 935-8413 to partake in the competition, the Messenger adds.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.